Domestic Terminal Relocates Screening Machines

The scope of work includes replacement of the existing Baggage Conveyor Belt System and Relocation of the Two Baggage Screening X-Ray Machines.

The screening machines from the terminal entrance will be moved to the “Back-Of-House” allowing bags and other items to be screened after they have been checked-in.

Work on these commenced on Monday, October 25, 2021, and is anticipated to be completed in January 2022.

These improvements will provide a more efficient and reliable system for processing passenger movement and their baggage transfers.

NAC stated that the relocation of the two X-Ray Screening Machines would remove the current need for long queues at the terminal entrance.

They could not carry out this improvement work earlier, due to cash flow challenges faced as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on business.

NAC has apologized to the travelling public for the inconvenience caused and have assured that this critical project be delivered on time.