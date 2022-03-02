Dolphins recruit named Storm captain alongside star prop

Teammates and staff were informed of the selection on Wednesday morning, with Welch joining his the captaincy duo after Dale Finucane left for the Sharks.

This pairing will see a similar fate at the end of the 2022 season, with Bromwich, along with brother Kenny and backrower Felise Kaufusi, all departing to the Dolphins.

Interestingly, both are a part of the Storm’s leadership group along with newly inducted halfback Jahrome Hughes who took out the club’s Player of the Year award last season.

“I’m very thankful to Craig and Frank for entrusting me with the captaincy again this season,” Bromwich said.

“It’s a role I cherish and really enjoyed last year, although we didn’t have the ending we were after.

“It is something unusual to have two front-rowers captaining a team but I believe the different qualities we can bring to the positions will really assist us as the season rolls on.

“I’m sure Christian will prove to be a great captain of Storm and I’m looking forward to the contributions we can make to the club’s on and off-field efforts in 2022.”

Between the captaincy duo, they have amassed 389 games for the Storm.

Welch has also made six appearances for Queensland in State of Origin and is a board member of the Rugby League Players’ Association.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of this club for a decade now. It’s been a huge part of my life,” Welch said.

“Being captain, especially alongside Jesse, is a great honour and it was something of a surprise to be asked by Craig to do the job this year.

“Storm puts on a lot of onus on developing our leadership skills and I feel like I’m really well prepared to step into the role from round one next week.”

