The Dolphins’ marquee men options are shrinking by the day - here’s who is still available

The Dolphins are yet to make a splash on the player market in their first month as an NRL club - and the list of available stars is shrinking by the day.

The expansion club will enter the NRL in 2023 and - since November 1 - have been free to negotiate with players coming off contract at the end of next season.

The Dolphins were officially announced on September 13 and since then they’ve missed out on a host of stars that were linked to the club.

The Storm extended Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Christian Welch, while Cody Walker (Rabbitohs) and Reegan Campbell-Gillard (Eels) were also locked down.

Then last night the Titans confirmed Dolphins target Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has pledged his allegiance to the cluib and signed a four-year extension was worth $3.3 million.

Bennett has gone all in on Smith and if the Roosters get their man - the only genuine superstar left on the market will be Kalyn Ponga - and that will be no simple transaction.

Outside of Smith and Ponga, there’s Parramatta duo Junior Paulo and Reed Mahoney, plus premiership-winning Penrith hooker Api Koroisau.

A marquee signing can make or break a club and Bennett is under pressure to field a team that will compete immediately.

The Dolphins marquee man must deliver on and off the field - winning games while also selling the club to new members and sponsors.

Leadership skills, age, and personality are factors but Bennett declared last month he won’t be building a roster of “choir boys”.

Hooker is quickly becoming one of the most important positions in the game and three of the men Bennett is chasing are No. 9s in Smith, Mahoney and Koroisau.

