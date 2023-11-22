Doctor’s union demands independent probe

Last Wednesday (November 15), the union presented a petition to provincial authorities and gave them until Monday November 20 to respond to lawlessness and attack on doctors. The three main demands listed in the petition were:

Suspects of crimes committed against doctors to be arrested and charged by Nov 20. Guaranty of staff safety. Investigation results of crime committed against two senior medical doctors to be presented by police.

On Tuesday November 21, Acting and outgoing Provincial Police Commander, Januarus Vosivai met with the union and gave a response to their petition demands.

At the conclusion of the meeting the Union understood that petition points 2 and 3 cannot be met as it requires collaborative efforts from all sectors.

Only for petition point 1, the Union demanded an independent investigation into the known suspects responsible for the holdup of Hospital CEO Dr Ako Yap and for them to be arrested and charged. This is to ensure a fair and unbiased process.

The Union has further extended the deadline to Nov 28th, 2023 with the next course of action to be taken on Nov 29th, 2023.

The incident in question occurred on Monday 18 September at Dr Ako Yap’s home in Rabaul town. This and other assault and attack cases on other medical specialists has sent shockwaves through the medical community, as doctors rally in solidarity to ensure the safety of their colleagues.

Recognizing the crucial need of maintaining health services, the Union has urged the local law enforcement officers to prioritize this case and expedite the investigation.

Residents in ENBP are anxious about how this situation will unfold and are hoping for a swift resolution to restore faith in the stability of their health care system.