Do business properly: Lae mayor

His comment follows public outcry regarding plans to build a service station near the Lae Rugby League Oval, which is generally considered a recreational area.

Section 68, allotment 20, along Markham Road in Lae is currently a subject of interest.

The area has gone under a lengthy court battle prior to the tenure of Lae MP, John Rosso.

On September 2nd, 2021, the Lae National Court directed the Registrar of Titles to issue a new state lease in the name of Tracy Nen before December 01st, 2021.

Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, had no choice but to comply with the court’s directive.

The issue at hand is the building of a service station near the rugby fields and Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium; an area that has been used for recreational purposes by the residents of Lae.

On July 13th, some Lae residents and rugby enthusiasts confronted Y&C Enterprise operations manager, Kevin Chan, and told him to stop work.

However, work has since continued with the building of corrugated steel fence around the proposed site.

Mayor Khay, also expressed concern and questioned the zoning of the area.

“We have to do business properly,” he said. “What I mean is that, people already have a title but to do business, they must put the right business in the right place.

“They cannot just put a service station there. If anything happens anytime, who will we blame?

“I must take the matter to the Lae City Authority board and Lae Urban LLG full council board, and then I must take the matter to the Provincial Executive Council and discuss it with the governor and PEC members.

“Either we let them go ahead with the construction or put a stop somewhere, for safety purposes.

“Don’t think they have a land title to it and can do anything under the sun. Safety is important.”

While there have been arguments that the land in question has been rezoned to ‘commercial’, no documents have been made available to prove that is so.

Furthermore, the developer pasted a copy of building permit number 36/23 from the Morobe Provincial Building Board, showing that the board has granted approval and permitted the building of a service station at section 67, lot 20, of Markham Road, Lae.

The Lae City Authority has distanced itself from this issue as the building board comes under the provincial government.

Attempts to get comments from the building board chairman and deputy provincial administrator – infrastructure, Kissu Lucas, have been unsuccessful.