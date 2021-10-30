Djaul Wash Program Launched

Governor Sir Julius Chan made this known at Sumuna, Djaul Island in the Kavieng District at the launch of a Wash program.

The New Ireland Governments Subsidy Office will roll out the Wash program. CEO for Government Subsidy, Mactil Bais, said 15 toilets will be built all over on Djaul Island to kick start the Wash program.

“We will supply the necessary materials but we expect you to assist with labour and timber. We have to get rid of this handout mentality because it is making our communities unproductive,” said Mr Bais.

After the groundbreaking of the Wash program, the delegation travelled further inland by dinghy to Sumana Primary School.

Meanwhile, the Governor was given the honour to open a new double elementary classroom built by the parents.

The Governor’s First Secretary, Robin Brown, through a summary of Sir J’s Book “Playing the Game”, also gave the Children a history lesson about their Governor and Papua New Guinea.

A rare treat as the history maker was also present to listen to his own story being told to the children and everyone.