DJAG Donation empowers community

Expressing gratitude to DJAG, Dame Carol Kidu shared that what began as a modest expectation turned out to be a significant collaboration with a government department. The DJAG representative, Evelyn Jarua, shed light on the Crime Prevention branch's role in coordinating activities around crime prevention. Jarua emphasised the importance of proactive measures, stating, "Building children is much easier than repairing adults."

The DJAG team, as part of their "Safe School Crime Prevention Initiative," donated 10 cartons of children's books from Books4PNGKids (Australia), solar kits, and informational brochures to the Sir Buri Kidu Library. The initiative aims to instill a culture of lawfulness in children, focusing on prevention rather than rehabilitation.

The DJAG’s Crime Prevention Coordination Branch Executive Director, Terry Lui underscored the significance of early learning as a preventive measure against crime. He commended Dame Carol Kidu's advocacy for community empowerment and expressed the department's commitment to supporting the library's construction.

The Sir Buri Kidu Library, situated in Tutu Beach, Taurama, was identified through the DJAG's ongoing research and development activities, which involve tracking crime statistics in daily newspapers since 2016. The library is seen as a crucial resource for the community, providing a safe reading space for children.

This collaboration aligns with the 20 Days of Human Rights Activism, an annual national awareness campaign against gender-based violence, family and sexual violence, and other human rights violations prevalent in Papua New Guinea. The DJAG's involvement in this initiative emphasizes the importance of community mobilisation and prevention in addressing social issues.

As the library is still in the construction phase, the soft donation from DJAG is expected to contribute significantly to creating a conducive learning environment for the community. The event marked a positive step towards community development and empowerment, highlighting the government's commitment to proactive measures for a safer and more just society.