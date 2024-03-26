DJAG commemorate national women’s day

With the theme: “Count her in: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, DJAG staff joined the rest of Papua New Guinea to commemorate the day, which is observed annually on March 24th.

According to the DJAG Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Manager Teisi Kalamo, the objective of celebrating this event is to acknowledge women’s contribution to the department, as well as their contributions to the development of PNG.

“While March 24th is the day we acknowledge the contribution of women in the department, we also want to use this opportunity to gain visibility to their contributions.

“We have 46% of women in our leadership position at the moment, but we’ve like to take them further.

“Through such event it gives us the opportunity to look at a way forward and call for action or commitment from the management of the department to make changes in the roles women are capable of holding but often are overlooked,” she said.

Kalamo said at every national women’s day, emphasis is often put on equal participation of women but this year GESI is changing this.

“I believe that the move away from equality is more appropriate for us in Papua New Guinea, if not globally because men and women are equal, but have different needs.

“It simply means that we Papua New Guineas can never be equal due to the cultural barriers we have in our society but, we can create spaces where there is equity for women to accelerate like men,” Kalamo added.