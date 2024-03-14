Districts seal new partnership

Over 40 people from the Yangoru-Saussia District travelled by sea and road from Wewak to Madang to farewell the Late Minister for Education and Member for Usino-Bundi, Jimmy Uguro whose final call of duty was to Yangoru-Saussia District where he visited Wingei High School and Pomalmal High School in the West Yangoru LLG on February 5, 2024.

Late Minister Uguro announced the elevation of Wingei High School to Secondary School and pledged K1 million to build a science complex at Pomalmal High School he officially opened a new 4-in-1 classroom and an office and also pledged K1 million for a new science complex before passing on in his sleep in the early hours of February 6, 2024.

Minister Maru during his visit to the family of Late Minister Uguro at Bill Village of Usino-Bundi District today said: “Late Minister Uguro came to my district and gave us his last blessings before he passed on. That is why I am here with my people of Yangoru-Saussia- a total of 60 people including representatives from the district, Lae, and the Yangoru-Saussia Students Association of Divine Word University to farewell him the Yangoru-Saussia way and to build a bridge between my district of Yangoru-Saussia and his district of Usino-Bundi.”

The Paramount Chief of Yangoru-Saussia, Joseph Lekimani explained to the people of Usino-Bundi that the people of Yangoru-Saussia had no enmity against the people of Usino-Bundi and that as per the Yangoru-Saussia custom they brought 10 pigs, 2 cows, K50, 000 worth of food, and K350, 000 cash to the family of Late Minister Uguro to show their sorrow and grief over the loss of a great leader of Usino-Bundi.

“We all celebrated the joy of his coming to our district and his pledges to our two schools and the next day we were in tears and our hearts were broken when we learnt of his passing. This is an experience that we have never had before and one we will not forget,” said Chief Lekimani.

The people of Usino-Bundi accepted the proposal from the people of Yangoru-Saussia for a partnership and they sealed this partnership by presenting Madang bilums and necklaces made from pig tasks to Minister Maru, Chief Lekimani, and the leaders of Pomalmal and Wingei.

They also requested Minister Maru to help push to complete all the projects that the Late Minister Uguro started in the Usino-Bundi District before his untimely passing.

Minister Maru committed that as long as he remained an MP, he would do anything in his capacity to push for Usino-Bundi’s development agenda in the Cabinet.

Minister Maru added, “The work on building the infrastructure to upgrade Wingei Junior High School to a Secondary School has commenced in line with Late Minister Uguro’s declaration. We are committed to build the three science labs in both Wingei Secondary School and Pomalmal High School and name them the Uguro School of Science. We will invite the family of Late Minister Uguro and the Madang Governor to open these science complexes upon completion. This will seal our partnership. Even though Late Minister Uguro would not live to see his pledge and his wish come true, we will do everything to make it happen in honor of his memory. Late Minister Uguro’s name will be engraved in our district and in our hearts forever."