Districts Get K5m To Fix Roads

He was responding to questions raised by Member for Rabaul, Dr. Allan Marat, who asked if there is information provided by the Works Department on the allocation of roads.

Minister Nali clarified that roads connecting local level government areas within the districts come under the district, while the main highways come under the national road plan.

Minister Nali also called on all MPs to utilize their funds properly and fix their roads as per the allocation.

“All the MPs received the same amount of money and cannot make any excuses for not fixing their roads” he said.