District Supports Education

This week, during the official opening of the new four-in-one classroom for Tudungan Primary School in Toma, Gazelle District, Dr Kombra was full of praise for the district in supporting education which was built at a cost of K500, 000 funded under the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funds.

Dr Kombra said the Education Department has many policies and the need for better classrooms for students and quality education from Grade 1 to 12 is one of them.

However, he said such policies need people with wisdom to implement them and he commended the Gazelle MP and his DDA Board for coming up with wise decisions to establish four-in-one classrooms for selected schools in the district.

“In some parts of the county, the same budget that Gazelle allocated for four classrooms is only for one or two classrooms. This means that some contractors push the price up to make profit from building classrooms,” Dr Kombra said.

“I commend the Gazelle District for building four classrooms with a limited budget. This clearly indicates getting value for money,” he added.

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong attended the classroom opening with Education Minister Jimmy Ugoro, acting Gazelle District Administrator John Wartovo and five LLG presidents, school board and management, students and parents.

Minister Wong said the Gazelle DDA Board resolved the termite infested classrooms from his last visit to build new classrooms for Tudungan Primary School.

He said the Gazelle DD Board has taken a strong stand that all 4 in 1 classrooms built in the district will be at a budget of K500,000 after scoping so the district can focus on other schools. A total of K3 million will be approved for six more 4 in 1 classrooms for selected schools in the district.

Minister Wong said ablution blocks will also be built at Tudungan Primary School to promote personal hygiene to students.