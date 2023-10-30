District plans crucial for service delivery

Prime Minister James Marape reiterated the importance of district plans for the development and effective delivery of services to each district.

He made these remarks on Friday, October 27, 2023, during the launch of three District Development Authority projects, including the commissioning of the SDA Primary School, the Youth Empowerment Program, and Wau-Waria District Development Plan 2023-2027 in Wau, Morobe Province.

He said five-year district development plans are crucial for ensuring that district levels receive the funding and resources they need to thrive.

"Each district, including Wau-Waira, every year receives a minimum of over K20 million directly from the national budget. Districts should target key development focuses of their districts.

"That’s a minimum of K100 million in five years - an allocation trend that is unmatched at any time, since 1975. To ensure all districts and provinces achieve results, we will clearly demarcate what districts do from provinces.

"We will also set up a national monitoring authority to ensure funds we are delivering are to the expectations of the MTDP 4,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said to ensure accountability and compliance are in place, the Pangu Government and its coalition partners are stepping up anti-corruption measures including the now increased penalty of suspension of MPs from three years to five years, and the set-up of Independent Commission Against Corruption to deal with corruption.

"It's important for the government to prioritize the well-being and progress of all districts, and I'm glad this government recognizes this.

"By prioritizing district-level development, our government can address the specific needs and challenges of each district, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape said the Wau-Waria District development plan shows an important blueprint of what priorities should be achieved, further outlining the PNG Government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Marape said he hoped that putting in place a plan would lead to effective implementation and positive outcomes for the people of Wau-Waria.

Meantime, the government looks forward to supporting the district. On the occasion, the National Government has passed K2 million for Wau Hospital and another K5 million for the district’s infrastructure.