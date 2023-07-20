District Court rules in Maru’s favour

Justice Cannings dismissed all eight grounds that Wararu’s lawyers submitted, ruling that they had no merit in law.

“I want to thank and praise God for giving us our third victory in a row. I give all praise and honor to him. I also want to thank my lawyer too,” said Minister Maru.

He said this is the third time that Wararu had lost his election petition against him. Wararu had filed three unsuccessful petitions so far in the three elections - 2012, 2017 and 2022.

“This was Wararu’s final show. It’s all over now and I can finally focus on my responsibilities,” Maru added.