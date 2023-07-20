 

District Court rules in Maru’s favour

BY: Loop Author
09:03, July 20, 2023
164 reads

The Supreme Court Judge, Justice David Cannings dismissed Peter Wararu’s leave application to appeal his election petition loss against Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, at the District Court.

Justice Cannings dismissed all eight grounds that Wararu’s lawyers submitted, ruling that they had no merit in law.

“I want to thank and praise God for giving us our third victory in a row. I give all praise and honor to him. I also want to thank my lawyer too,” said Minister Maru.

He said this is the third time that Wararu had lost his election petition against him. Wararu had filed three unsuccessful petitions so far in the three elections - 2012, 2017 and 2022.

“This was Wararu’s final show. It’s all over now and I can finally focus on my responsibilities,” Maru added.

Tags: 
Richard Maru
Peter Wararu
Yangaru-Saussia District
election petition
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 164 reads