District Court Clerks Get Training

The program is currently underway at the PNG Centre for Judicial Excellence (PNGCJE) training room at the Waigani National and Supreme Court Complex, which started on June 28 and ends tomorrow, July 1.

The 14 clerks participated in interactive sessions, discussing the basics of the District Court Clerk’s Procedure Manual and its importance in efficient management of court cases.

The workshop covers various topics on code of ethics, the purpose of file management, managing a case (pre-hearing and post-hearing), records management (archiving, destruction and retention), court circuits (circuit requests and circuit reports), annual reports, and monthly court returns and statistics.

The participants were grateful to the Chief Justice and PNGCJE Chairman, Sir Gibbs Salika and Pacific Justice Sector Programme (PJSP), for the opportunity, which has provided a platform to enhance their capacity and improve their work.

With the aim of promoting access to justice, the PNGCJE continues to deliver high-standard judicial education and training for judges, magistrates, court staff and officers of the law and justice sector while improving their capacity and competence in every area of their work in administering justice for the people.

The commitment of the PNG Judiciary towards the development of PNGCJE as a world class training centre has contributed to the development of a competent workforce administering timely justice for the people.

The program is funded by the PJSP under the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and facilitated by the PNGCJE in partnership with the Magisterial Services.