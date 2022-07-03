District Administrator Charged For Possession of Ammunition

Taipa allegedly attempted to smuggle 39 rounds of high powered rifle bullets into Mount Hagen when he was caught by security at the Jacksons Airport terminal.

The public servant produced his pistol license and consigned a package containing the bullets when he was caught.

Security staff found four boxes of 9mm pistol bullets (totaling 200) and 39 rounds of 7.76mm high powered bullets inside the package.

Taipa was licensed to carry the 9mm rounds but the 7.76mm rounds commonly used in the military were deemed illegal and he was detained by security and referred to Airport Police.

Airport Police Station Commander, Inspector Ben Wiai said Taipa, aged 58 of Pusa village Tambul Nebilyer in the Western Highlands province was charged by CID under section 65A Chapter 310 of the Firearms Act, for being in possession of 39 rounds of 7.76mm rifle bullets.

He was refused bail and detained at the Boroko Police Station cells and will appear in Court soon.