Displacement Tracking Underway

This is funded by the United States Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID-BHA).

IOM in partnership with the National Disaster Centre (NDC), IOM is delivering a Training of Trainer (ToT) on DTM to 23 officials working on disaster at national, provincial and district level from 21 provinces, including the National Capital District and Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Papua New Guinea is prone to natural hazards that occasionally lead to mass internal population displacement for short and long periods. As the displaced people stayed in protracted situations, they became more vulnerable due to limited access to basic services and protection.

According to the IOM, Planning, response actions, and decision-making in response to natural hazards require accurate and timely information to launch effective life-saving responses and address internally displaced persons' multi-sectoral needs, including durable solutions.

The DTM has proven to be a valuable tool in tracking and monitoring displacement and population movements. DTM enables the Government, both the national and provincial, and PNG's Disaster Management team to come up with informed, evidence-based decisions in addressing emergency and displacement situations in the country

Officiated by the Director for NDC, Colonel Carl Wrakonei, the DTM ToT will equip participants with the knowledge and skills to replicate the training and operationalize the tool in their respective provinces. Colonel Wrakonei highlighted that DTM is crucial in tracking populations displaced during emergencies, adding a need to train more people on applying the DTM tool.

“I am learning very important things,” said John Kupul – Provincial Disaster Coordinator for Jiwaka.

“Our provinces experience disasters where people are displaced and this DTM training is a good way to prepare for disasters induced by natural hazards,” he added.