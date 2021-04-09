Discussions start with ADB

Speaking after a virtual meeting with ADB country director, David Hill, the Treasurer said the Marape Government wanted to continue its focus on the war on coronavirus while also building the platform for a more inclusive economy through initiatives such as PNG Connect.

“At stake this year is $US691 million, with a further $US1.5 billion through to 2024, consisting of direct budget support and project financing,” he said.

“The financing is all on extremely concessional terms with most of it at interest costs of less than 2 percent, eight years before having to repay back any of the loan, and 30 years to repay the loan.

“The ADB goes through internal assessment processes which aim for a rate of return on projects of at least 12 percent. The loan costs PNG 2 percent and the economic rates of return are 12 percent or more – this is the basis for future growth.”

Ling-Stuckey said follow-up discussions had already been organised, and would continue during the coming weeks.

The emphasis will be on a range of issues, including: