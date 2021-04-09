Discussions start with ADB

Speaking after a virtual meeting with ADB country director, David Hill, the Treasurer said the Marape Government wanted to continue its focus on the war on coronavirus while also building the platform for a more inclusive economy through initiatives such as PNG Connect.
“At stake this year is $US691 million, with a further $US1.5 billion through to 2024, consisting of direct budget support and project financing,” he said.
“The financing is all on extremely concessional terms with most of it at interest costs of less than 2 percent, eight years before having to repay back any of the loan, and 30 years to repay the loan.
“The ADB goes through internal assessment processes which aim for a rate of return on projects of at least 12 percent. The loan costs PNG 2 percent and the economic rates of return are 12 percent or more – this is the basis for future growth.”
Ling-Stuckey said follow-up discussions had already been organised, and would continue during the coming weeks.
The emphasis will be on a range of issues, including:
- Possible co-financing from other agencies and donors to augment the ADB financing.
- Details of specific measures to support the war on coronavirus, including accountability for expenditure.
- Meeting government commitments under the State-Owned Enterprise Reform Program, for which $US150 million is scheduled this year.
- Progress on more traditional infrastructure projects, including the Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Program, the Civil Aviation Sector Development Program, the Power Sector Development Project, the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project, and the Improved Technical and Vocational Education and Training for Employment Project.
- On-Lending arrangements for State-Owned Enterprises where further discussions are being held on whether the National Government should assume the debt of SOEs that are financially viable.