Discussion Paper Outlines Governance

The Discussion Paper No.192 titled Papua New Guinea Governance Update 2021: Steady as she goes? The Report is authored by Graham Teskey, Tara Davda, Abbas Maroof and Prashanth Parthiban.

The Paper examines governance in PNG in comparison with seven other countries, including one Pacific Island nation at similar levels of development and with similar economic structures. The discussion paper is an important contribution to the continuing discussion about governance.

People talk about ‘governance’, but this paper is unique because it brings established concepts and data to the table. This Discussion Paper provides a baseline for future work and stimulates informed discussion around the policies and programs needed to improve effective governance.

The Governance Update compared PNG’s governance indicators with those of Angola, Cambodia, Lao-PDR, Mongolia, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, and Timor Leste. Countries possessing similar income per capita, extractives sector dependency and data availability.

While PNG rated lower in terms of capacity and effectiveness, in the political domain it scored consistently higher in measures of authority and legitimacy, possibly reflecting strong democratic traditions and broad acceptance of election outcomes.

The Paper stated that if the intention is to improve government effectiveness, there is a need to consider providing social services in the country.

It explains why PNG should have a ‘biennial governance update’ and outlines five reasons why it would be useful, that are:

First, to inform understanding of PNG’s historic, strategic, and geographic context. Every country is unique.

Second, to reach conclusions and interpretations on both the quality and effectiveness of governance. It is reasonable for politicians, public servants, and citizens to ask how their institutions of governance are performing.

Third, to consider how PNG’s governance compares with other nations at similar levels of development, and with similar natural resource-based economies.

Fourth, to inform policy dialogue and decision-making. Forming a government carries huge responsibilities. For election campaign promises and manifesto commitments to be turned into policies and feasible programs capable of implementation, data are needed.

Finally, to inform the identification and prioritisation of future aid programming. The final purpose of the governance assessment is to assist the Government of PNG to identify priorities for its investment programs funded by external partners.

The discussion paper was supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership and developed as a collaboration between PNG NRI and Abt Associates.