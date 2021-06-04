Discrepancies at polling

At Ward 11, ballot box number 69 was disputed due to missing serial box tag number.

The Assistant Presiding Officer Robert Yallas says the missing serial box tag number might have been misplaced while packing.

At around 12 pm, the booth was still closed with few voters with the surname starting with T-Z, were turned away at the Waigani Police Station polling booth.

“Polling team five for Waigani Police Station has been disputed by scrutineers of candidates due to missing serial ballot box tag number, which was accidently misplaced while packing and stationeries with some other items to the polling site. We made an agreement to replace it as soon as possible but the supporters are saying it is a disputed box”, said Yallas.

Voters expressed disappointment because they were deprived of their rights to participate in voting for their political leader.

Polling for the Moresby North West electorate was moved to today, following a misunderstanding between police and the PNG Electoral Commission.

Polling was initially planned for June 2nd.

Counting kicks off on Monday 7th June, 2021.