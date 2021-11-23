 

Disciplined Forces Clash

BY: Marysila Kellerton
09:34, November 23, 2021
Around midday yesterday (Monday 22 November), a commotion broke out between members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) at Boroko.

Videos circulating on the social media platform, Facebook, showed soldiers hanging onto the sides of a blue ten-seater vehicle, speeding away from the Boroko Police Station, followed by a police vehicle and personnel on foot.

Another video shows a soldier laying on the road. Reports confirmed that the soldier fell off the vehicle and was not shot, as speculated.

Business houses located within the vicinity of the commotion were forced to close their doors for fear of looting by the public.

Students from the Coronation Primary School, could also be seen leaving the school, after being dismissed for the day, while members of the public watched tensely from the sidelines as police cleared the streets around the Boroko Police Station.

