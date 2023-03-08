Disciplinary forces yet to be paid increment

Acting Deputy Secretary, Policy and Reforms, Ellison Kalimet confirmed that the implementation of the 3 percent was in pay 23/2022.

He further clarified that advice letters have been conveyed to the three Disciplinary Forces and Teaching Service Commission advising to commence their negotiation with their Unions on their Awards factoring in the 3 percent salary increase.

However, Mr Kalimet said the onus now is with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary to take the lead and discuss with the union to allow for the 3 percent increment.

He explained that Police as the lead agency for the disciplinary forces need to fast track the negotiation as they are delaying the PNGDF and the Correctional Services personnel the increment.

Currently there are 10 unions in the country.

They are PEA, NDA, PNGNA, MLTPA, CHWA, HEOA, PNGHSWA, Allied Health Association, Teachers Association and Police Association.