Disaster Victims await funding

The Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck (epicenter) Markham causing rippling damages across the Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Madang Provinces causing major damages and loss of properties for many.

Prime Minister James Marape committed K10 million towards the disaster struck victims for these three provinces. So far only K1.2 million has been given to the three provinces to carry out compensation claims and Madang Provincial Disaster Office confirms receiving its share of K400 000.00.

In Madang alone, 3700 houses were damaged and out of the K400 000 received, 3000 households had been compensated already with 700 more yet to be settled.

Mr. Rudolph Mongalee the Madang Provincial Disaster Director states that they are still waiting for funding to be released to them in order to carry out this exercise.

According to Mongalee he had the households into three categories with payments made accordingly;

Permanent Structures – K900 Semi-Permanent Structures – K400 Makeshifts – K300

“It is an unfortunate situation that occurred and is specifically out of our control, but we can only manage to assist where we can and are able to depending on the availability of resources and finances. At the moment we are very handicapped in these areas and only respond when disaster strikes, but we can manage or educate people of how to handle each situation by awareness programs which we do not have money for at the moment. We need, boats, vehicles, finances to carry out our work,” stated Mr. Mongalee.

He further added that in due to these constraints, they always have no option but to hire boats and vehicles to carry out they disaster responses.

Mongalee stressed that the Disaster Office is only carrying out a fraction of its functions by responding to disasters that occur, however, the office is more than that.

He would like to see that they carry out awareness programs in all the districts such as first aid, training programs and risk management programs.

The Director hopes that the Provincial Administration could see their need and assist them in running most of their programs which are by far have not been implemented in years and he is in a threshold, ready to deliver many outstanding programs.