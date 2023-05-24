Disaster risk management signed

It was significant that the Madang Provincial Disaster Office with its partners launched the Madang Provincial Disaster Risk Management Strategy earlier in the year.

This plan comes in accordance with the requirements of the National Disaster Management Act 1984 under the authority of the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Committee.

This plan aims to create resilient communities when it comes to disasters, whether natural or manmade. It has come about through researches carried out by the Division of Emergency – Madang Provincial Administration in 1998-2018.

According to the Director of Madang Provincial Disaster Office, Rudolph Mongallee, his partnerships with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other stakeholders is going very well in terms of disaster management and assistance.

However, he would like to see that proper Memorandum of Understanding is in place so that they may effectively implement programs.

Currently, the Disaster Office is only invited by partners on important events and programs that they may have, Mr Monagallee would like to see that with an Understanding in place, they would be in a better position to effectively carry out duties in disaster management and responses.

He added that since the document has been signed, it is a guiding tool for the office to take approaches in instances a disaster occurs. He is calling on the appropriate authorities to come down with funding so that the office can be able to carry out awareness’s in order to educate and prevent unnecessary loss of life when disaster strikes.

On the same note, a few other pressing and outstanding issues that he would like to see move forward is the Small Crafts Act which is pending in the Governors Office awaiting the Provincial Executive Committees approval to appoint board members.

Mr Mongallee also would like to review Manam and Karkar relocation plans as a disaster management strategy in the instances of a volcanic eruption for displacement purposes.