Disaster response to improve

This would cover the application of disaster risk reduction policies and strategies that will help to prevent and reduce new and existing disaster risks. This also contributes to the strengthening of resilience and reduction of disaster losses.

The National Disaster Centre acting director, Lusete Laso Mana, emphasized that provincial disaster coordinators who are currently attending the conference will give their updates and recap from their respective areas, this will give direction to the new Act.

“It’s actually a document that will set us on the right path to address disasters. Disaster management is a cycle, you have response, recovery, rehabilitation, mitigation and etc. and the current Act doesn’t capture some of those phases, with this new Act we aim to cover all of the phases,” said Laso.