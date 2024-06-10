Disaster operations centre established

With a lot of support in relief supplies flowing in from donor partners and agencies, the Enga Provincial Administration saw the need for a centralized Operations Centre, including an onsite operations arm near the disaster site for proper management.

The centre comprising volunteers and personnel from various donor agencies, government departments, UN bodies, Enga Provincial Health Authority, PNG Defence Force, Australian Defence Force, New Porgera Limited, and other entities, serves as the primary hub for all relief and emergency activities on the ground.

"We extend our gratitude for the overwhelming support received both nationally and internationally for those people impacted by the Mulitaka landslide disaster. To ensure transparency and accountability, the Enga Provincial Government will provide a comprehensive report on the use of all donations and assistance,” said Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka.

He acknowledged the support of the National Government, other provincial governments, the PNG business community, donor partners, UN agencies, humanitarian organisations, key government stakeholders and the resource industry through the PNG Chamber of Energy and Resources.

"I commend and express my appreciation to the dedicated team working tirelessly to assist the affected communities of the Mulitaka landslide tragedy.

"I urge our good people of Enga to support and respect our friends and partners, who have come from outside of the province to help us in our most vulnerable time."