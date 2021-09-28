Disaster Management Act Under Review

Twenty-six (26) participants from the four Momase region provinces and the seven Highlands region provinces are taking part in this workshop, representing provincial disaster coordination offices and the provincial administrations.

Papua New Guinea National Disaster Director, Colonel Carl Wrakonei opened the workshop highlighting the importance of reviewing the NDC Act, which is 37 years old and how the workshop plays an important role in the review.

“The purpose of this workshop is to allow provincial disaster coordinators to provide their views, based on their experiences, on how we can collectively work towards changing and renewing the Act.

“We need to overhaul the Disaster Management Act and ensure that lessons learnt from some of the disasters such as the Highlands Earthquake 2018, Manam and Kadavor island volcanic eruptions and even the COVID-19 pandemic. These are all incorporated into the new legislative arrangements for disaster management in the country,” said Colonel Wrakonei.

He said Government and stakeholders must begin a consultative review process “to ensure its legislative frameworks respond to both present and future needs in the domain of disaster risks management.

Participants are encouraged to share their views of the Act, note the challenges they face, make recommendations on what needs to be included and amended in the Act, so the provincial disaster coordinators can respond to emergencies effectively and efficiently.

Issues highlighted by participants as being important topics of discussion is the lack of dedicated funding, or mechanisms to easily access funding in emergencies, and the lack of clear coordination mechanisms under the legal framework. The existing Act also does not address coordination of international assistance nor does it provide mechanisms for disaster victims who are exploited or become targets for criminal activities.

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Specialist, Richard Higgins, briefed participants on the current practices in place for coordinating international humanitarian assistance for disaster response.

“The Disaster Management Team, which is co-chaired by the NDC Director and the UN Resident Coordinator, is our forum for coordinating international assistance to support the Government when crises or emergencies happen. But, we are also constantly preparing for future disasters, so that we can step in to fill the gaps and support the Government.”

The workshop will cover the NDC Act review and discuss recommendations from the provinces on how to bring the Act into the 21st century to better meet the needs of PNG.

The review process will next continue to the New Guinea Island and Southern regions after this workshop. The United Nations Development Programme is providing technical assistance to NDC for the review of the Act.