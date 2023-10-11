Disaster evaluation on Karkar

The PNG Defence Force has provided two choppers to transport the evaluation team and assist in data collection. Karkar Island also reported incidences of damage. These have been captured.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) have offered the use its data collection tool, Displacement Tracking Matrix, which captures geographics, geolocation, inclusive of disability, women and children, as well as health education, security and other vital data. The data will be shared with the relief assistance team.

The evaluation and data collection team comprises of the Disaster Office, Defense, UNDP, Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management, the Provincial Administration, IOM, Madang PHA, police and Red Cross.