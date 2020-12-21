Disability policy draft nearing completion

The policy will provide a platform for ensuring the delivery of vital services – such as education, health care and infrastructure – are more inclusive and better cater to the needs of people with disabilities.

The policy, to be finalised in 2021, was drafted by the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s (ABG) Department of Community Development in partnership with the Bougainville Disabled Persons Organisation (BDPO), following a comprehensive consultation process.

Speaking at the International Human Rights Day celebrations in Buka on 10 December, BDPO representative for South Bougainville, Donatus Lepasa, said the ABG and Bougainvilleans with disabilities are closing in on a milestone achievement.

“Being recognised and supported by your government is important for any marginalised group,” he said.

“This policy will be a catalyst for our needs to be more broadly considered in the design and delivery of public services.

“Does school infrastructure and lesson planning cater for students with special needs? Can people with physical impairments reach health facilities to access treatment? These are types of questions we need to be answering when it comes to inclusivity, accessibility and opportunity.”

The consultations and technical development of the policy were supported by the Australian and New Zealand governments through the Bougainville Partnership Program.

The draft Disability Policy is set to be reviewed at a final validation workshop scheduled to take place in in Buka and Arawa, which will include people with disabilities, government officials and civil society groups. Once adopted, it will be implemented by the Department of Community Development.

The Australian High Commission representative, Dr Anthony Mason, also spoke at the event and said Australia was delighted to support the development of this policy.

“Australia is committed to supporting development that benefits all people, including people with disabilities,” he stated.

“Support for the development of the Disability Policy is one component of our partnership and our aspiration to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities throughout Bougainville.”

Australia is also supporting inclusive education for early grade students in Bougainville to improve their numeracy and literacy outcomes and strengthen disability inclusion in schools.

More than 700 elementary teachers have received professional development – including strategies to support children with disabilities – and more than 31,000 Bougainvillean students are benefitting from more equitable, inclusive learning opportunities.

(Bougainville file picture)