 

Directional hearing set for 13th Sept

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
20:10, September 8, 2021
64 reads

Directional hearing into the election petition case between Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and Pastor Bernard Kaku will go before a three-man bench on Monday, 13th of September.

The three-man bench will hear submissions on serious issues raised on August 31st by Powi’s lawyer on the National Court decision declaring a recount of the 2017 Southern Highlands election votes.

One of the issues that will be deliberated on is; if it was proper to hand down a decision outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Trial Judge in the matter, Justice David Cannings had delivered the court decision on August 24th via a video link from Australia.

The outcome of the three-man bench hearing will determine if the recount of the 2017 General Election results will proceed.

Southern Highlands Regional election petition
William Powi
Pastor Bernard Kaku
