Directional hearing set for 13th Sept

The three-man bench will hear submissions on serious issues raised on August 31st by Powi’s lawyer on the National Court decision declaring a recount of the 2017 Southern Highlands election votes.

One of the issues that will be deliberated on is; if it was proper to hand down a decision outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Trial Judge in the matter, Justice David Cannings had delivered the court decision on August 24th via a video link from Australia.

The outcome of the three-man bench hearing will determine if the recount of the 2017 General Election results will proceed.