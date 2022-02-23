DIRD Clarifies Funds

Secretary for DIRD, Aihi Vaki stressed this following a news article published in the Post-Courier last Friday on “Yu Tok” section of the paper entitled “Acquittal and technical capacity should be a factor for development funds to be released”.

DIRD is mandated to coordinate, supervise, monitor and manage programs and grants under the SIP ensuring their effective integration and synergy with activities under public investment program (PIP), is no longer responsible for disbursing SIP funds.

However only mandated to enforce governance and accountability through monitoring to ensure realization of impact developments.

Mr Vaki highlighted that the government’s policy on service improvement program (SIP or PSIP & DSIP) is a critical rural development initiative making significant impacts since its introduction by the Somare Government in 2007.

“Since the introduction of District Development Program (DDP) with K1 million funding in 2000-2001 then increased to SIP with K10m per electorate from 2013 to the present with many districts experiencing unprecedented developments taking shape.

“Developments such as rural water and electrification, roads and bridges, communication towers, district hospitals/health centres, technical schools, modern classrooms, SMEs, district markets among others which must be appreciated,” he said.

However, Mr Vaki said although there is a National Executive Council Decision of 2018 exists to park all SIP grants at DIRD as “one-stop-shops” for ease of funds accessing, monitoring of implementation and reporting of developments by 111 subnational administrations (provinces and districts) to government but this role still remains with Department of Finance through an administrative decisions.

So Department of Finance now remitting SIP grants using the Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS) to subnational through their provincial and district treasury operating accounts.

“However, DIRD only manages the Constitutional Grants or Provincial and District Support Grants which the department strictly administers where all Constitutional Grants are remitted based on the submission of the previous year’s fiscal report,” he added.

Mr Vaki elaborated that while the disbursement is done by the Department of Finance, DIRD is not aware of how much SIP funds has been frontloaded to subnational in 2020 and 2021 to date.