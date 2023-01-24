Diploma in Pastoral Ministry course for PNGSI sisters

An initiative of the Sisters of Mercy Australia this academic program is taught through a flexible mode.

The course ensures it does not take the sisters away from their pastoral ministries for long periods of time.

The course is offered at two levels. The first is an eight-unit Diploma Course of Pastoral Ministry.

Upon completion of the diploma level course sisters can opt to do an additional four units towards an Advanced Diploma qualification in Theology and Pastoral Ministry.

Sr Sylvian Aua SJC, one of the participants at the course was very happy she is able to do this unit on Sacraments. This is the third unit she is studying and is looking forward to more.

“It is something new for us sisters. I enjoyed studying the Gospel of Mark in Unit 1 and the study of the Trinity in Unit 2,” she said.

For sisters Rose Sohou AD and Shirley Roger AD, the Unit they were studying last week on sacraments was a mind opener for them. To blend this course with the PNG culture made a lot of sense for the two of them and appreciated the opportunity.

At the Advanced Diploma level the sisters will take courses focusing on how to work with and in trauma conditions.

Sr Nicole Rotaru said this course will give meaning to their experiences and their capacity to withstand trauma and continue their journey in their mission work.

The first graduation for the Diploma of Pastoral Ministry was in 2019 with 19 graduates.

All of these graduates have begun the Advanced Diploma study.