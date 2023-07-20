Dimer launches four village projects

Governor, Ramsey Pariwa, was at Dimer Village in Sumkar District to launch four village-based projects, namely the Coastline Agro Commodities, Usiseng Trading and PMV Transport, Dimer Kava Buying Project and the St. Joseph Kanenung Primary School Project.

He received a rousing traditional welcome, as children paraded in colorful uniforms to welcome him and the visiting entourage.

Governor Pariwa told the Dimer people that he was inspired to see projects they had initiated, and stands ready to work with industrious individuals and groups.

The launching ceremony of the macro SME projects at Dimer was an eye-opener. It drew ward members from the coastal and and upperland regions of Sumgilbar LLG. Governor Pariwa used the occasion to clarify to Dimer villagers and neighboring tribes, the current financial situation facing the Madang Provincial Government and administration.

Despite this situation, he encouraged the people to support the government and work together to see these initiatives come to fruition.