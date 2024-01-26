Dilu takes over Mining duties

Minister Dilu was appointed as the Mining Minister in a cabinet reshuffle last week that saw his predecessor Sir Ano, appointed as the National Planning & Monitoring Minister.

The hand-over ceremony was attended by the Acting Managing Director of the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), Jerry Garry, the Secretary of the Department of Mineral Policy & Geohazards Management (DMPGM), Harry Kore, respective staff members of each agency, MRA board representatives, and representatives from the mining industry.

During the occasion, Sir Ano highlighted that the priority projects for the government were the Porgera and the Wafi Golpu projects.

He told Minister Dilu that most of the work on these two projects had been done.

The Porgera project had been officially declared open with the compensation agreement almost complete. The Wafi Golpu project is at an advanced permitting stage for development, pending the conclusion of negotiations of the Mining Development Contract (MDC).

However, Sir Ano said other projects around the country would need political leadership and guidance.

Sir Ano assured Minister Dilu, that the MRA and the DMPGM were two of the best state agencies. He expressed confidence in staff members of these organisations, saying they are highly trained professionals. He urged Minister Dilu to support them and provide the necessary political leadership.