Dilu seeks review at the Supreme Court

The outcome of this case will also determine the next cause of action to be taken by Dilu’s counsel.

Applying for a stay order against the court’s decision is top on the agenda.

The substantive matter on the Election Petition case against the election of Muguwa Dilu as the member for Kundiawa Gembogl was still pending when a separate objection to competency case was filed by Dilu in a bid to dismiss the election petition on the grounds of competency.

However, that case was thrown out by the court in Goroka last year. Lawyer representing Dilu, Goiye Gileng said he then filed an application on the 22nd of November last year in Goroka seeking leave to review this decision. That case came before justice David Cannings yesterday

“This case was filed in Goroka on 22nd November 2023. That application was pending. Coincidentally, that case was set down specifically to be dealt with today (yesterday) and the substantive decision handed down yesterday (Thursday),” said Gileng.

Justice David Cannings reserved the decision for a later date.

Goiye Gileng representing Dilu said the outcome of this decision will have a significant impact on their next course of action.

“If leave is granted, we will apply for a stay of the decision of the National Court,” Gileng confidently remarked.

Meantime, Dilu’s legal team is yet to file another application to review the court’s decision on Thursday that declared his election null and void and ordered a recount of the votes.

Gileng says they are yet to receive a copy of that decision and will take action after they go through this document.

“Once we get a copy of the decision of the substantive matter, then we’ll determine whether or not we got any grounds for review.”

Dilu in accepting the court’s decision is also confident to progress the objection to competency case further.

“I accept the decision of the court but this is not the end of the road. We are seeking leave to review the objection of competency after the competency hearing was heard in Goroka. We will continue to progress this at the Supreme Court,” Dilu added.

He has appealed to his supporters in the electorate to maintain peace and calm as they still have other options available to pursue this matter further.

“I am appealing to all my supports to be at peace and exercise restraint. We will utilize all legal avenues available,” he said.

Meantime, time is slowly ticking as the countdown to the 30-day set by the National Court begins.