Dilu apply to review Court's decision

Dilu’s lawyer, Goiye Gileng submitted an application seeking dispensation or excepted to review the decision. Another pending application that was also submitted to the Court is the application to review the decision that ordered a recount on the 6th of June 2024. The other application is to review the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter of objection to competency that was dismissed on the 10th of June 2024.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Collin Makail after hearing the augments from the councils, adjourned the matter to today (Thursday, June 20) for the hearing of the applications.

In welcoming the application, the Petitioner William Onglo’s lawyer Emmanuel Isaac further explains the application.

“Dispensation application is made when time has run out due to urgent circumstances so Dilu applied to the Supreme Court to review the decision of 6th June 2024. That application for leave was pending but given the period, they filed another application seeking dispensation which means shortened the period to bring the leave forward due to time constraints.

“We argue that the application for leave to review is incompetent and the other application for leave to review the objection to competency is an abuse of the court process,” he said.