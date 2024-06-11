Dilu to apply for a review

Dilu’s counsel then applied for a review of this decision and was pending until the 7th of June the application came before the Supreme Court where submissions were made and the decision handed down yesterday

Justice Derek Hartshorn made this decision because of the errors on the point of law under sections 208 (e) and 209 of the Organic Law that the petition was filed out of time through the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) and so the Court lacked jurisdiction to hear it.

He also found that there were glaring errors in the facts submitted in the petition.

The court also concluded that there was no merit in the application, no exceptional circumstances exist and it is not in the interest of justice that leave to review be granted.

In welcoming the decision, lawyer representing Dilu, Goiye Gileng also indicated that he will now concentrate on pursuing a review of the decision of the National Court on the 6th of June which found the declaration of Dilu in the 2022 election null and void and ordered for a recount.

Gileng said they will apply to the Supreme Court to review the decision of the National Court on the 6th of June once they receive the copy of the judgment now that the objection to competency is entirely dismissed by the higher court.

“The matter on the objection to competency application for leave to review is out so now we are looking at the second decision. Once we get the copy we will determine whether there is grounds for review or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dilu and the petitioner William Onglo are calling on their supporters to remain calm as the 30-day recount ordered by the Court is on foot.