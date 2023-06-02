Digital OB Improves Policing

This advanced digitized data system, developed in 2022, is being supported by the Australian Government in collaboration with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Paul Lehmann, the Minister Counsellor from the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea, visited the Buka Police Station to observe the implementation and rollout of the new OB.

Accompanied by Bougainville Police Commissioner Francis Tokura and senior officials from the Bougainville Police Service, the visiting delegates were given a tour of the police station and provided with a briefing on the progress of the new OB by the Bougainville Police IT team.

Feedback from police officers thus far has been positive regarding this innovative initiative. The updated digital Occurrence Book allows for more efficient and streamlined recording of complaints and police operations, replacing the traditional paper-based system.

This digitized solution aims to enhance the accuracy, accessibility, and retrieval of information, ultimately improving overall law enforcement processes and the delivery of justice.