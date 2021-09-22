Digital Library for Children

Nowadays, the literacy world has transited to a technological approach and more children are adopting the e-Library platform as part of a reading exercise.

The DE2Project team are currently in Kokopo to deliver their Sparks Classroom Digital Library Kits of 40 tablets and computers, and solar kits to the Warangoi Elementary School in the East New Britain Province.

The school caters for more than 200 children from the rural communities.

This initiative is backed by Kokoda Track Foundation, BSP Financial Group Ltd, Mundago Abroad and Library For All.

This initiative is a great step being taken to change many lives and impact this rural community for years to come.