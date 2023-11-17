Digicel’s Extravagant Christmas Launch for 2023

The highlight of the giveaway includes three major prizes, with the top winner receiving an impressive K100,000, followed by K50,000 and K30,000 for the subsequent fortunate individuals.

Weekly draws promise valuable prizes such as K5000 cash, 5000-liter water tanks, 3000w diesel generators, Samsung Galaxy A22 smartphones, an entertainment pack featuring a 50-inch Samsung TV, Digicel TV Play Box with a dish, and a Wowi LTE Smart Phone with a complimentary mobile plan for a year.

Daily participants stand a chance to win Wantok Prime Bundles and Data plans, adding excitement to the daily draws. To enter, individuals need to top up K5 or more, or they can opt to purchase a mobile phone from any Digicel store.

Furthermore, exclusive handset offers are available, including the Wowi smartphone for K99, bundled with 50 gigabytes of data and 60 minutes of talk time. Purchasing a Samsung handset brings an additional reward of 100 gigabytes of data for seven days.

Senior Vice President Lorna McPherson, inaugurated the festive period promotions by unveiling this extraordinary opportunity. McPherson highlighted Digicel's commitment to making Christmas wishes come true for Papua New Guineans, aiming to benefit both urban and rural areas in the country. The telecom company is set to bring the spirit of generosity to the forefront of this holiday season.

“Digicel’s making wishes come true, these Christmas prizes are a great value to the community. We’ve got cash prizes but we’ve also got weekly prizes where people will benefit, so if you look at water tanks, and generators, people always need those things. So we’ve tried to really listen to what customers want and make it exciting for them. Our prizes consist of K100, 000, K50, 000 and K30,000, but I think having the weekly prizes and the daily prizes as well really makes wishes come true for everybody in Papua New Guinea. So Merry Christmas from Digicel and we hope your wishes come true this Christmas, we hope you have time with your families and your friends because Christmas is a time you want to be with the people that you love.”