Digicel Vaccinates Staff

Digicel Senior Vice President Lorna McPherson said that vaccinations are not mandatory, but the company is encouraging people to take the vaccine by explaining the benefits of the vaccine to ensure that staff are comfortable enough to take the vaccine.

She also added that it is important that communications stay up in the time of COVID as it is a necessity for the country.

“You have the teachers and nurses etc., telecommunications companies as well, same as the banks, were very much frontline workers too. From the engineers that go out and maintain the towers to the staff that maintain the control center as well. So it is really important that we can continue the consistency of the network, that the network stays up and everybody can enjoy their calls, SMS’ and internet data as well,” said McPherson.

She further said that Digicel has been supporting the government by disseminating messages to the public and complying with regulations, being vaccinated is another way that Digicel can support the government to ensure the safety of everyone.

The 150 vaccines were provided by the Government for Digicel staff. Vaccinations started last Friday and will continue until the end of this week. So far up to 25 frontline staff have received vaccinations.

The second dose of the vaccine will be taken after 8 to 10 weeks.