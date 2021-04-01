Digicel supports RPNGC

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel PNG, Colin Stone announced a K50,000 donation over the next three months to assist the police force in their communications.

CEO of Digicel PNG Colin Stone acknowledged that Law and order is an important part and integral to any society and thanked the police for their work across the country, especially in terms of COVID-19 response.

Digicel started its COVID response in terms of helping the government last year, with education and SMS blast across the country to advise the people of COVID-19 and how people can stay safe. And this donation is a continuation of that effort.

“This is just a way of us showing our thanks and ensuring that the police had continuity in their services and are able to carry out their jobs on a daily basis. So on behalf of Digicel, thank you to the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Force, and this is our way through a K50,000 donation of services to ensure that they can continue to great work they are doing across the country,” Stone said.

The RPNGC was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Wagambie Jnr, and the Superintendent Administration, Christopher Tomari.

“On behalf of the Command I’d like to thank you Digicel for the initiative in assisting us with the donation. It will go a long way because for us to maintain command and control in communication amongst ourselves it has become a problem because we basically use our own resources, personal resources and it becomes a hindrance at times.” Wagambie said.

Wagambie said the donation will help them to carry out their duties effectively, and to coordinate amongst themselves to get the work done.

He added that policing is a challenging job in this country and anywhere else in the world. Many times they are not appreciated for what they do because they are always in public view.

According to the Senior Vice President of Digicel PNG, Lorna McPherson, the donation is to be presented in kind to the senior police officers in NCD.

“We will be supporting the NCDC senior team of 40 people with credit and with what we call a Close User Group so that they can talk within themselves for free. And also we provide them for data for three months. At this point in time to support them through Covid-19 situation that we have within Papua New Guinea.” McPherson said.