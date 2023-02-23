Digicel sponsors festival

Today Digicel PNG presented K100, 000 worth of support in cash and kind to the festival committee. Digicel PNG Senior Vice-President, Lorna McPherson, said Digicel’s support illustrates that it treasures the importance of the festival.

“Digicel sponsorship and a continued sponsorship shows a commitment to the Motu Koitabu and also to the Gulf communities and that we recognize the traditional landowners of Port Moresby and its leaders past, present and future. I think one part that’s so important to us is the fact that we really believe and support the preservation of the traditional culture of Motu Koitabu people and celebrating their cultural heritage,” said McPherson.

“We believe that Digicel is also a vessel that links Motuan communities and encourages trade throughout our nationwide network. We believe that the festival stands with pursue of new horizons in society, in education, knowledge and communication.”

Chairman of Motu Koita Assembly, Dadi Toka Jnr, said; “Digicel has continued to support since the Motu Koita administration change in 2018 and it is going from strength to strength. 49 years on partnerships have come and gone and this is an important one which I’d like to keep and grow with the festival.”

McPherson said Digicel will be on board to make things bigger and better when the Hiri Moale festival celebrates its 50th anniversary.