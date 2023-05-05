Digicel recognizing ordinary men

Four unsung heroes were recognized in their respective regions of this country. The unsung heroes were recognized as ordinary men who are doing extraordinary things in their respective communities.

The initiative of honouring good men is from Digicel PNG Foundation, who are using positive behaviors to promote positive role models.

Digicel PNG Ltd chief executive officer, Colin Stone, emphasized on the work and initiative in honoring good men in the country through Digicel PNG Foundation, who are using positive behaviours to promote positive role models.

“Digicel Papua New Guinea Ltd is proud to continue to support the work of the Foundation to address important social issues including gender based violence, health and of course education. We as a business continue to support the work of the Foundation through the nation coverage of the TV service, to provide a platform to tell the stories of the people who act as role models for the next generation of Papua New Guineans to follow,” stated Stone.

Awardees of the Men of Honour Awards was; Johannes Kundal from the Highlands region, Stanley Bakere for Southern region, Duaro Embi (Momase region) and Samson Kelu for New Guinea Islands.

Telstra CEO, Vicky Brady shared that since Telstra’s acquisition of Digicel Pacific in 2021, she learnt so much about the work of the Digicel PNG Foundation to improve the lives of people in so many communities across PNG through initiatives like the Men of Honour Program.

“Since Domestic and Family violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. That’s why enabling connection is something Digicel and Telstra are committed to doing, and not just through telecommunications but also through connections with community. By supporting and empowering those driving change in their communities, we help to break the cycle of abuse.” Brady shared.

The Men of Honour Awards is a flagship event that aims to break the cycle of violence. To date, more than 100 men have been awarded nationwide with an investment of K162 million.