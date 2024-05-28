Digicel PNG Extends Support Following Catastrophic Landslide in Yambali, Enga Province

The May 24 disaster caused extensive damage to homes and essential infrastructure, leading to the displacement of thousands of local villagers and the deaths of many.

Acting CEO Ketan Mehta, expressed Digicel’s concern for the well-being of the families affected by the devastating landslide. “Our hearts go out to those currently affected as they cope with this tragic event.”

In response to the disaster, Digicel PNG has pledged to provide assistance by offering free calls, SMS, and data for up to seven days starting immediately for the area affected by the disaster. The offer is as follows 80 minutes (all-net), 5 mins International, 80 SMS, 750MB valid for 7 days.

“Digicel is committed to supporting the people of PNG, Enga, and all those affected during this difficult time.” Ketan said.