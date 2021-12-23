Digicel Cellmoni partners with STREIT project

The training was facilitated by Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as part of the STREIT project.

CellMoni and MiBank utilized the training opportunity to introduce digital financial services by conducting awareness and education about mobile wallets.

Services such as loan repayments or Superannuation contribution through CellMoni were explained to add convenience into their daily financial life.

For busy farmers, having access to a CellMoni wallet enables them to conveniently make loan repayments, superannuation contributions and bill payments, thereby eliminating additional cost and security risk of long trips to the bank or city.

CellMoni plans to conduct similar awareness and training session across all villages and LLGs in the Sepik region, as part of the STREIT project.

If you wish for our teams to visit your community, please contact us on cellmoni.support@digicelgroup.com or call our Customer Care team on 888.

CellMoni is a Digicel service that allows customers to receive, store and spend money using their mobile phone.

To activate your CellMoni wallet, dial *888# or call our customer care team on 888 for assistance and more information.