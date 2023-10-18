Digicel celebrates Customer Day

With Digicel’s promise of “simply more”, Customer Day is focused on providing More to Digicel customers; More Smiles, More gratitude, More treats and Prizes and More face to face interactions.

To ensure customers receive quality service and recognition on the day, Digicel staff, both customer facing, non-customer facing, and members of Digicel management and senior management team were all hands on deck to serve and assist customers with their queries across various fields of the business including Retail, Customer Care, Technical and ICT.

As part of the Customer Day celebrations, Digicel customers who visited Digicel Retail stores on Customer Day were served with sweet treats, refreshments and gift tokens as a means of saying thank you.

Senior Vice President, Lorna McPherson commented, “Our customers are our number one priority. We at Digicel are committed to providing them with the best value, best products and services, fastest internet speeds and the widest coverage across Papua New Guinea. We are also committed to providing our customers with world class customer service. It is our duty to keep our customers connected with their loved ones consistently, on a reliable network and our teams are dedicated to delivering the highest level of service to our customers each day.”

“Today we show extra appreciation and celebrate you our customers, for your loyalty and support to Digicel. It is because of each and every one of you that Digicel is able continually operate and serve PNG. We wish you a very Happy Customer Day and we thank you for always choosing Digicel,” Ms McPherson said.

Customers can call the Digicel Call Center on 123 or can opt for Digital assistance. For Digital assistance, customers can chat with Digicel’s virtual assistant Ruby, on the Digicel PNG website https://www.digicelpacific.com/mobile/pg or in the MyDigicel App.

Customers can also reach out via inbox on the Digicel PNG Facebook page with their queries. Walk in customers can visit Digicel Retail outlets and Digicel Container Kiosks for assistance and accessibility to products and services.

Happy Customer Day to all Digicel Customers!