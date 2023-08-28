DICT holds copyright to filming Singirok's book

A cheque of payment was made to purchase the copyright and acquire rights to the filming of the book.

A purchase agreement plus option agreement was made between the DICT and the retired General Singirok to develop film and other digital content products from the book.

During the cheque presentation, Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu said this was done to promote education, unification, and democracy; maintain cultural heritage, combat misinformation, and guarantee that information is shared in the interest of the public.

Masiu claimed that government media institutions may be effective forces for advancement and societal well-being when they are run transparently and with a dedication to journalistic integrity.

According to DICT, Masiu is working with stakeholders to promote national icons through content on the country’s 50th anniversary. This program is called the ‘National Icon’ and it will enable stakeholders to work together with agencies to develop digital content.