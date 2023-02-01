DICT farewells interns

Yesterday, the 14 interns were certified upon completing their intensive program with DICT since joining the Department in November of last year.

Students were from University of Papua New Guinea, University of Technology, University of Goroka and Divine Word University and had completed their undergraduate studies.

Acting Secretary for DICT, Flierl Shongol encouraged and acknowledged the interns for their contribution during their period of engagement. Other senior management staff also encouraged interns moving forward.

Interns had the opportunity to share with the management and staff of their experience with DICT, what they have gained, recommendations, and how they intend to leverage and moving forward in their career.