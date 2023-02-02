DICT confirm invites

More are yet to confirm their participation for the event set from 12th- 13th February, 2023. The delegates will arrive in Port Moresby and will travel to Kokopo. Discussions will commence from 13th-14th.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology, NICTA, NBC and the East New Britain Provincial Government is set to facilitate the first-ever Pacific Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Dialogue.

The event will feature showrunners leading the ICT Government space in the Pacific Region including Australia and New Zealand, and will facilitate high-level discussions on the alignment of innovation, technological objectives and government agenda, thus defining the theme ‘Smart Pacific, One Voice’.

The ICT Dialogue will promote collaborations, and will lay the bricks for which the proposed National ICT Summit will come about in March 2023.

The event is an initiative of DICT, NICTA, NBC and the East New Britain Government, and is supported by other government agencies.