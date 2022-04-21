DHERST To Focus On Teacher Training

Acting Secretary Dr. Francis Hualupmomi, during the recent 25th graduation ceremony said UOG’s focus and mandate now should be on teacher education and the step program.

“The government is now focused on building the human resources through higher and technical institutions.

“Higher and Technical Education Reform Act 2020 and subsequent amendments to the four state university ACTs which also includes the University of Goroka,” he added.

Dr. Hualupmmi said the reform aims to improve the quality of teaching and learning and improve governance and accountability whilst increasing student access to higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, the Government has allocated K65.1million for the Help program and students who are registered are legible to apply.

Dr. Hualupmomi also announced that the government had paid UOG’s K3million outstanding help program for last year.